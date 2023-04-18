GHS, Maloya Colony

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary was celebrated at the school. Life Insurance Corporation of India, Chandigarh circle, distributed educational material to as many as 200 needy students.. Ramesh Kumari, Vijay Singh, Jeet Biswa and Sanjeev Bhasin were present on the behalf of the LIC. A short play on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar was presented by the students. School Principal Avtar Singh thanked the LIC and praised Sahib Singh, Madan Pal, Sarabjit Singh, Ravi Jaiswal, Shilpi Verma, Simrat Kaur and Neelam Kaul for organising the event.