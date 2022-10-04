GHS, Sec 46, Chandigarh

Under the Swachch Bharat Mission, a drive was launched by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Lion Services Ltd. Exhibits related to the best-out-of-waste, prepared by the students, were on display. A sensitisation drive on ‘Say no to plastics’ and ‘Segregation of waste’ in the adjoining areas added to the enthusiasm of the students and team members. The efforts were lauded by the school Headmistress Indu Babbar, Vipin Kumar Jurel (IEC in charge), Karamveer Singh (IEC member), Sunny (Area Supervisor) and their team members in the form of trophies and certificates.
