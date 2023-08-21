GHS, Sec 54, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day with theme, ‘Nation first, always first’. The students were thrilled to perform in bunch of cultural activities. School Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur highlighted the supreme sacrifices of gallant heroes of the nation who gifted us this celebration and urged all parents, teachers and students present in the function to reflect patriotism in their every action by doing their duties with utmost honesty, keeping the environment safe, saying no to single use plastic and spreading peace, harmony and brotherhood across the nation. During her speech she also focused on India’s advancements after independence, and goals of NEP 2020. ‘Panch Prans’ (pledge) was also taken by all present in
the function.
