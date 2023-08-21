GHS, Sector 54, Chandigarh

Arunvir Vashista, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, honoured Mahak, a students of Class VII of the school on the eve of Independence Day for being an all-rounder student. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur expressed her happiness over the achievement of the student and mentioned that Mahak is a great asset to the school. With her presence of mind and prompt action she saved the life of a fellow student who fell on the playground while playing. The Headmistress said Mahak is a good class monitor, an active member of Balika Manch, Green Ambassador of the Eco Club and leads the contingent of Guides and Scouts. “Mahak is an all-rounder student and she truly deserves this,” said her class teacher Prem Chand.