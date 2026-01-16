Gian Jyoti Global School celebrate Lohri

Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali celebrated Lohri. The event brought together faculty members, staff, and students to honour the significance of the harvest festival and celebrate the spirit of community bonding. The celebrations commenced with the lighting of the traditional Lohri bonfire by JS Bedi, Chairman, Gian Jyoti Group of Institutions. The ritual set a warm and festive tone for the day, followed by energetic gidda and bhangra performances to the tunes of folk music. Traditional treats, including rewri, gachak, peanuts, and popcorn, were distributed among everyone present. Faculty members and students from both institutions participated enthusiastically in the festivities, reflecting the group’s deep-rooted commitment to cultural values and harmony.

