Gian Jyoti Global School celebrates ‘Thanks Teachers Week’

Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali, celebrated a week-long ‘Thanks Teachers Week’, dedicated to Teacher’s Day. The celebrations, held a little later due to the recent floods in Punjab, carried a deeper sense of gratitude and solidarity. Throughout the week, students expressed their love and respect for teachers through various creative activities including poetry recitation, painting competitions, thank-you card making, skits, dance performances, songs, and fun-filled games. Each day, teachers were honoured in unique ways, acknowledging their tireless efforts and dedication. The week-long festivities began with a cake-cutting ceremony and bouquet presentation by Founder Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi, which set a joyous tone for the celebrations. Teachers were felicitated with creative titles highlighting their unique qualities. The programme included vibrant cultural performances, exciting games, surprise gifts, and a special lunch hosted for the staff, further adding to the spirit of gratitude and togetherness. Principal Gian Jyot expressed heartfelt gratitude to the teachers for nurturing young minds with sincerity and dedication. She also offered prayers and solidarity for the flood-affected people of Punjab, wishing them strength and speedy recovery.

