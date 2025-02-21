Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school hosted a grand farewell ceremony, ‘Adieu Affair 2025’ to bid a warm goodbye to the outgoing classes of 2025. The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a laughter-packed stand-up comedy act and a heart-warming video montage capturing the students’ most cherished school moments. The atmosphere came alive with a glamorous ramp walk, energetic dance performances, and fun-filled games such as musical chairs and trivia contests, which kept everyone engaged. A talent showcase featured students presenting their skills in singing, mimicry, and instrumental music, creating a lively and memorable ambiance. Special titles were awarded to students during the crowning ceremony, celebrating their individuality and contributions. Juniors and seniors delivered moving speeches, expressing gratitude, nostalgia, and camaraderie. Teachers were honoured with thoughtful gifts as a token of appreciation for their unwavering guidance and mentorship. Founder Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi inspired the students with her address, encouraging them to strive for excellence while upholding the values instilled by the school. The day concluded on a high note with a DJ party, where students danced with joy, making memories to cherish for a lifetime.