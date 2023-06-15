Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school conducted Kidzania summer camp for Kindergarten to Class VIII. The activities planned for the camp are a mix of creative expression as well as knowledge- enhancing experiences. Students have each day planned to enjoy three to four activities ranging from art and crafts, calligraphy, communication skills, dance and aerobics, table etiquettes and manners, no fire-cooking, to ATL lab experience. Each day brings new fulfilling experiences for our campers. They learnt best out of waste crafts in the Art class. Communication skills classes involved tips on self-introduction, common errors in speaking, good manners, story-telling tips as well as table etiquettes. Physical fitness was ensured through the conduct of yoga, aerobics, zumba and bhangra activity for the campers. The splash pool activity of little campers was the highlight of the day.