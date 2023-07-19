Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

School students participated in the Mission Hariyali in collaboration with the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab and planted more than 350 saplings in and around their residential areas to make the city greener and healthier. It was a mass plantation drive and the students showed whole hearted participation. They clicked pictures along with their family members and posted them on the link of Mission Hariyali to generate certificates as a token of appreciation from the association. This initiative strengthened the love for Mother Nature amongst the students and inculcated a sense of responsibility as they will be nurturing the saplings planted by them.

