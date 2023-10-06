Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Students of the school attended a ‘Career Awareness Workshop’ conducted by experts from the Sri Chaitanya group and gained insight into a plethora of career options available after Class X. The session proved to be extremely useful in clearing the minds of the students as to what is the best choice of stream according to their interest. The session included the factors that influence the career choices made by students and gave tips to students for a stepwise plan to select the stream suitable for them. It was an interactive session and the students thoroughly enjoyed the workshop.
