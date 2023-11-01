Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school family celebrated Navratri with the moms and kids of Kindergarten and made some amazing memories. The moms and kids came dressed in beautiful traditional attires. The event started with the performance by lovely kids who rocked the stage with dandiya raas and set the mood for the celebration. The moms were invited group-wise to perform dandiya raas and had a wonderful time on the stage dancing to the tunes of garba. Games were also organised for the moms to entertain them and they showed full enthusiasm and excitement. Prizes were given in each category by Principal Gian Jyot. There was a group photograph as a token of remembrance and the day will remain etched in the hearts of the Gian Jyoti family forever.
