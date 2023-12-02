Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

Teachers and students of the school immersed themselves in the spirit of service and seva at the nagar kirtan organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. kadah parshad and chana were prepared in the premises of the school and then distribution was done to all the members of the Gian Jyoti family. The students and teachers served langar prasad to Sangat in Mohali. Principal Gian Jyot gave her warm wishes for Gurpurb to each and every member of the school and prayed for their well being. Teachers delivered speeches, drawing everyone's attention to the teachings and principles of the guru. Students presented a melodious rendition of ‘Aar Nanak Par Nanak’. They expressed reverence to the guru by singing hymns in his praise.
