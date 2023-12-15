Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school organised a sports day for Kindergarten students in which tiny tots participated enthusiastically. As the school marches towards 50 years of excellence in education, the events bear a golden touch and a unique character. The annual sports meet was inaugurated by Chairman Jaswant Singh Bedi and Founder Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi, by hoisting the school flag with a background score of the Gian Jyoti Global School song. The Principal urged students to show their team spirit. Students of Class Nursery adorning white Gian Jyoti Golden Jubilee T-shirts with coloured pompoms in their hands performed a musical drill for the parents. The spectacular performances of the students mesmerised the audiences. The parents were also given an opportunity to test their fitness and enjoy the feeling of a sporty event. While distributing prizes to the winners, Chairman JS Bedi said regular involvement in sports and physical activity is one of the best ways to promote health and fitness among students.

