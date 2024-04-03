Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school conducted a successful culmination of its comprehensive orientation programme aimed at welcoming new parents and students into its vibrant community. The event was held at the institute’s auditorium and was meticulously organised into three sessions tailored to meet the diverse needs of parents with children in kindergarten, classes I-V, and classes VI-XII, respectively. The orientation programme served as an invaluable platform for parents to familiarise themselves with the ethos, facilities, and educational framework of Gian Jyoti Hub of Education. Led by founder Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi, the event provided a holistic overview of the institute’s educational philosophy, the implementation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), and the intricacies of the curriculum design. Principal Gian Jyot, in her address to the parents, underscored the importance of fostering a strong partnership between the school and parents in nurturing the academic and personal development of students. She elaborated on the institute’s rules and regulations, ensuring that parents were well-informed and encouraged to adhere to them earnestly for the collective benefit of the school community.

