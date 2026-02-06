Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali awarded the National Green School Award

The school was awarded the National Green School Award for its outstanding contribution towards environmental protection and sustainable development. The award was presented during a national-level ceremony organised by the Government of India at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The award was received by Principal Gian Jyot. This recognition is conferred under the Environment Education Programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and is jointly implemented by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, and the Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi. JS Bedi, Chairman, Gian Jyoti Group, said students are introduced to environmental protection, recycling, water and energy conservation and eco-friendly practices from an early age.
