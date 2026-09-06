Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, celebrate Janmashtami with devotion

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, celebrated Janmashtami with great devotion, zeal and a vibrant array of colourful activities. A special cultural programme was organised by the senior wing, featuring an impactful play on the life of Lord Krishna. This was followed by a melodious group song and soulful devotional bhajans. Students also recited verses (shlokas) from the Bhagavad Gita, adding a spiritual touch to the celebration. Various thematic activities, including Krishna Leela, Radha-Krishna role plays, matki decoration, flute making and art workshops, were also organised. The Kindergarten wing celebrated the festival with equal enthusiasm. Tiny tots dressed as Radha and Krishna visited the school temple to pay their respects. Interactive sessions such as 'Who is Krishna?', identifying Krishna's favourite items and Janmashtami-themed colouring activities were conducted. Teachers also shared inspiring stories from Lord Krishna's life with the children. Principal Gian Jyot said that Janmashtami inspires everyone to follow the path of love, compassion, courage, truth and righteousness. She expressed happiness at the students' participation and wished that Lord Krishna would bless them with wisdom, kindness and guidance.
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