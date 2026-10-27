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Home / The School Tribune / Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, celebrates Valmiki Jayanti

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, celebrates Valmiki Jayanti

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, celebrated Valmiki Jayanti with reverence through a special assembly dedicated to the life and teachings of the revered author of the Ramayana. The celebration began with a soulful bhajan, creating an atmosphere of peace and devotion. This was followed by a poem highlighting Maharishi Valmiki's remarkable journey and contribution to Indian literature and culture. A classical dance performance added cultural richness to the occasion. A teacher delivered an insightful speech on his life and the enduring relevance of his teachings. An inspiring Thought of the Day encouraged students to embrace truth, kindness, humility and moral courage. Director-Principal Ranjeet Bedi encouraged students to draw inspiration from Maharishi Valmiki's life, emphasising that determination, self-reflection and the pursuit of knowledge can transform individuals and help them contribute meaningfully to society. The assembly concluded on a note of reverence and inspiration, encouraging students to uphold strong moral values and become responsible, compassionate and enlightened citizens.

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