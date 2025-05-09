Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, organises CBSE capacity building programme

The school organised a one-day CBSE capacity building programme on ‘Promoting mental health and wellness among students’ on its campus. The initiative reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing the holistic well-being of its learners. A total of 58 teachers from the school participated in the programme. The sessions were led by Anjli Sharma, Principal, and Harsimrat Chahal, Vice-Principal, of St Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, Mohali. Both resource persons provided valuable insights into fostering mental health awareness, early identification of emotional challenges, and creating supportive school environments. Their interactive sessions were highly appreciated by the attendees, who gained practical strategies to apply in their classrooms. Principal Gian Jyot remarked that “at Gian Jyoti, we believe that the emotional and mental well-being of students is the foundation for meaningful learning. This programme empowers our teachers to be not just educators but compassionate mentors for every child.” The programme concluded with an engaging Q&A session and a vote of thanks, leaving participants inspired and equipped to promote wellness within the school and beyond.