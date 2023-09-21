Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, organises 'Twisted tales of teachers'

A competition, ‘Twisted tales of teachers’, was organised by the school to appreciate the spirited educators of the Tricity. More than 45 entries were received from different schools of the Tricity. The teachers were required to upload a video based on any one topic of their choice out of the seven relevant topics given to them. The felicitation ceremony was organised in the school auditorium. Principal of the school Gian Jyot motivated the teachers to upgrade their skills from time to time. Prizes and certificates were given to six schoolteachers who showcased their skills. The first prize was given to Prabhjot Kaur from Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali, whereas Sakshi Rauthan from St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, got the second prize. Shally Vij from Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, was honoured with the third prize. Consolation prizes were given to Neelkamal and Simranjeet Kaur from Shivalik Public School, Mohali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...