Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, organises 'Twisted tales of teachers'

A competition, ‘Twisted tales of teachers’, was organised by the school to appreciate the spirited educators of the Tricity. More than 45 entries were received from different schools of the Tricity. The teachers were required to upload a video based on any one topic of their choice out of the seven relevant topics given to them. The felicitation ceremony was organised in the school auditorium. Principal of the school Gian Jyot motivated the teachers to upgrade their skills from time to time. Prizes and certificates were given to six schoolteachers who showcased their skills. The first prize was given to Prabhjot Kaur from Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali, whereas Sakshi Rauthan from St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, got the second prize. Shally Vij from Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, was honoured with the third prize. Consolation prizes were given to Neelkamal and Simranjeet Kaur from Shivalik Public School, Mohali.

#Mohali