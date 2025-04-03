Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school buzzed with energy as it warmly welcomed new parents to an engaging and insightful orientation programme. The session aimed to familiarise families with the school’s philosophy, dynamic learning environment, and holistic approach to education, ensuring a promising start to the academic year. Principal Gian Jyot, in her heartfelt address, emphasised the school’s vision of fostering academic excellence, character development, and overall growth. She highlighted the institution’s rich legacy and its dedication to shaping young minds into confident and responsible individuals. The programme provided parents with a clear understanding of the curriculum, teaching methodologies, and co-curricular opportunities available to students. Subject teachers and coordinators elaborated on the school’s innovative education system, interactive learning strategies, and the strong support network designed to help every child excel. As the session concluded, parents were left with a sense of excitement and confidence, equipped with valuable insights into the school’s ethos and a shared commitment to their child’s bright future.