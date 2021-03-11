Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school hosted ‘Cornitos ki Pathshala’ for students of classes VII and VIII in which they were given tips on health and hygiene by representatives of the brand Cornitos. Games and an entertaining session on healthy lifestyle and good eating habits was also organised for the students. As many as 200 students participated in the activity. They also received gifts from the company. Principal Gian Jyot encouraged the students to adopt a healthy way of living and focus on good eating habits.
