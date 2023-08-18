Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

Students of Class X to XII attended a ‘Mind Booster’ workshop and got tips for securing success in exams. Resource persons gave a presentation to students guiding them about various career choices available after Class X as well as after Class XII. The importance of time management was emphasised in achieving academic goals. Management of study time as per body clock and attention span was explained with examples.
