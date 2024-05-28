Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school’s Class X students participated in an important election oath-taking ceremony on the campus. In the oath-taking ceremony organised under the theme ‘No voter will be left behind’, the students took a pledge to uphold democratic values and encourage voter turnout. The activity was organised as part of Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation, ie SVEEP initiative. The students took the oath and pledged to encourage voter turnout and ensure that every voice is heard and every vote is counted. School Principal Gian Jot Kaur encouraged the students to take the important step towards civic responsibility. Gian Jot said, “Let’s support our young leaders as they take the lead in promoting a vibrant and inclusive democracy. The objective of the event was to inculcate the importance of voter participation and participation in the electoral process, which was a complete success.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali