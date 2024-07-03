Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school organised a CBSE workshop on focusing on educating parents about the education system on its campus. Around 60 teachers from various schools of Mohali and its adjoining areas participated in various activities to learn how to make the students improve upon their skills in team work. Various agendas like problem solving, empathy, creativity, self-expression, negotiation, communication, goal setting, self-confidence, self-reliance, following rules and social interaction were deliberated upon. The keynote speakers were Anjali Sharma, Principal of St Soldier International School, and Shivali Sharma from Gobindgarh Public School. It was a capacity building programme on life skills. Anjali Sharma provided an overview of the current education system and discussed the holistic development of students. Shivali Sharma emphasised the importance of parental involvement and shared strategies for effective communication between parents and teachers. Gian Jyot, Principal, Gian Jyoti Global School, delivered a vote of thanks, expressing her gratitude to the resource persons and the attending teachers for their enthusiastic participation. She emphasised the importance of such workshops in enhancing the educational experience for both educators and students.
