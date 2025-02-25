Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school organised the ‘bhog’ of Sukhmani Sahib to seek divine blessings for its Class X and XII students as they prepare to appear for their upcoming board examinations. The event was attended by students, faculty, and staff. The ceremony was marked by an atmosphere of reverence and positivity, reflecting the school’s commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence but also the emotional and spiritual well-being of its students. Ranjeet Bedi, Director Principal of the school, addressed the gathering with inspiring words of motivation. Principal Gian Jyot also shared her insights, highlighting the school’s focus on creating a nurturing and dynamic learning environment that fosters the innate potential of every child. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of ‘karaah prasad’.