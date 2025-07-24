Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali , hosts capacity building programme

The school hosted the CBSE Centre of Excellence Capacity Building Programme on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF)-2023. The significant event brought together teachers from various schools in the Tricity to engage in meaningful discussions and training focused on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the workshop, emphasis was placed on competency-based learning, experiential teaching methods, value-integrated education, and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in the classroom. These principles are at the core of the NCF 2023, aiming to promote holistic development in students. The keynote speakers for the workshop were Anjali Sharma, Principal, St Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, Mohali, and Rajesh Kumar Bansal, Principal, Century Public School, Nayagaon, Mohali. Their presence highlighted the spirit of collaboration among educational institutions in the region. Principal Gian Jyot of Gian Jyoti Global School welcomed all educationists present and shared her views on the New Education Policy. She encouraged the participating teachers to delve deeper into the transformative aspects of the National Curriculum Framework 2023, stating that the workshop provided an invaluable platform for collectively making a strategy on how best to integrate these progressive changes into daily teaching practices. Principal Director Ranjit Kaur Bedi, said collaborative discussions and interactive sessions reinforced their collective commitment to aligning classroom practices with the forward-thinking goals of the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

