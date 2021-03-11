Three students of Gian Jyoti Global School Phase II, Mohali, made their alma mater proud in the Inter-School World Environment Day competition organised by the Rattan Cherub Foster School, Sec 78, Mohali. There were four categories in the competition meant for students of classes XI and XII. Ten Gian Jyotians of Class XII commerce, medical and non-medical participated in the contests and won prizes in two categories. In caption-based photograph competition, Kartar Singh bagged the second prize and Jasmeen Kaur claimed third position. In illustration competition (poster/cartoon/signage), Pratham Singh Chauhan bagged third prize. Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi congratulated and encouraged the students to come forward and participate in the competition.
