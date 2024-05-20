Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase II, Mohali

The school organised a two-day, inter-school, Bani Divas competition on campus to commemorate the completion of 50 years of its establishment. Sakhi recitation, kirtan and singing competitions in the Punjabi language were conducted. On day one, 500 students from schools in the Tri-City showcased their immense talent mesmerising the audiences through Gurbani. On the occasion, narrator Bhai Sahib Bhai Jagbir Singh graced the event as a special guest and gave a touch of spiritual wisdom. The event provided a platform for kids to showcase their talents and fostered cultural exchange between students from different backgrounds encouraging students to respect one another.

