Gian Jyoti pupils shine in sports

Students of Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali, have brought pride to the school through outstanding performances in various sports competitions. Anant secured first position in air pistol shooting (U-14). Smriti Rana bagged first, second and third positions in athletics - javelin throw and triathlon-c (U-14 and U-17). Sanskriti achieved the third position in yoga (U-12 and U-14), while Sehajdeep Kaur secured third position in yoga (U-12, U-14 and U-15). Ishika claimed third position in lawn tennis (U-17). Precious won first position in air pistol shooting (U-12), while Anshika Adhikari secured third position in taekwondo (U-14). The school management felicitated the winners and appreciated their coaches, teachers and parents for their support.

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