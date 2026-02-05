Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali, organised a solemn ceremony dedicated to the Martyrdom Day of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, the entire school paid heartfelt tributes to Gandhi and recalled his ideals of truth, non-violence, peace and sacrifice. Remembering Gandhiji's great sacrifice, a two-minute silence was observed at the school, during which students and staff stood together in quiet reflection to express their respect. During the event, a short presentation and a value-based play were performed, highlighting the message of Gandhiji's life, discipline and moral courage. Students shared their views on the relevance of Gandhiji's teachings in today's era and the need to follow the path of peace and harmony. Ranjeet Bedi, Founder Director Principal, said Gandhi's life would continue to guide future generations through the values of truth and selfless service. The event concluded with a collective pledge where students vowed to follow Gandhiji's ideals and contribute positively to society.

