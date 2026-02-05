DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gian Jyoti School organises ceremony on Gandhi's Martyrdom Day

Gian Jyoti School organises ceremony on Gandhi's Martyrdom Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali, organised a solemn ceremony dedicated to the Martyrdom Day of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, the entire school paid heartfelt tributes to Gandhi and recalled his ideals of truth, non-violence, peace and sacrifice. Remembering Gandhiji's great sacrifice, a two-minute silence was observed at the school, during which students and staff stood together in quiet reflection to express their respect. During the event, a short presentation and a value-based play were performed, highlighting the message of Gandhiji's life, discipline and moral courage. Students shared their views on the relevance of Gandhiji's teachings in today's era and the need to follow the path of peace and harmony. Ranjeet Bedi, Founder Director Principal, said Gandhi's life would continue to guide future generations through the values of truth and selfless service. The event concluded with a collective pledge where students vowed to follow Gandhiji's ideals and contribute positively to society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts