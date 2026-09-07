Gian Jyoti school students excel in sports

Students of Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali, brought laurels to the school through outstanding performances in various sports. Anant secured first position in U-14 air pistol shooting, while Precious won first position in Under-12 air pistol shooting. Smriti Rana secured first, second and third positions in athletics (javelin throw) and triathlon-C in the U-14 and U-17 categories. Sanskriti and Sehajdeep Kaur secured third positions in yoga, while Ishika and Anshika Adhikari won third positions in lawn tennis and taekwondo, respectively. Principal Gian Jyot congratulated the achievers.

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