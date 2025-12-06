Gian Jyoti students honoured at FAP awards

Outstanding students of Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali, have been honoured at the prestigious FAP National Awards 2025 ceremony held at Chandigarh University. These esteemed awards celebrate academic excellence across the country, recognising students who achieved 97% and above marks in the Class X and XII Board Examinations for the session 2024-25 under the 'Best Student Award' category. Representing the institution, Raunak Beer Singh Bedi (98.2%), Harsimrat Kaur (98%), Jasleen Kaur (97.4%) and Rajvir Singh (97%) from the Class X & XII toppers were honoured for their splendid performance. Renowned academicians, education leaders and dignitaries at the event celebrated the dedication, hard work and determination of the award-winning students. Additionally the Principal, Gian Jot, was also honoured for her significant contribution to the field of education. School Director Principal Ranjit Bedi congratulated the achieving students and expressed immense pride in their successes. Ranjit Bedi lauded the students' commitment to excellence and praised the continuous support of parents and teachers in shaping their success. He stated that this prestigious honour further reinforces Gian Jyoti Global School's legacy of academic brilliance and its unwavering commitment to preparing the future leaders of India.

