DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gian Jyoti students qualify for CBSE national events

Gian Jyoti students qualify for CBSE national events

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students from Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, have qualified for the CBSE National-Level Competitions following their outstanding performance at the CBSE Science Exhibition 2025-26 under the sub-theme ‘Water Conservation and Management’. The school team participated in Category I (classes VI-VIII) under the main theme “STEAM for Developed and Aatmanirbhar Bharat” at the Regional-Level Exhibition held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula. During the exhibition, Class VIII students Manavjit Singh and Vansh Jamwal presented an innovative model for water conservation named ‘Smart Rainwater Harvesting and Monitoring System’. Their project focused on preventing water wastage and ensuring its efficient use by employing modern technology. Their model was selected as one of the best, and the students were chosen for the next stage, the National Competitions, where they will compete with schools from all over the country. Director Principal of the school Ranjit Bedi congratulated the students on the achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts