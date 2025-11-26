Gian Jyoti students qualify for CBSE national events

Students from Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, have qualified for the CBSE National-Level Competitions following their outstanding performance at the CBSE Science Exhibition 2025-26 under the sub-theme ‘Water Conservation and Management’. The school team participated in Category I (classes VI-VIII) under the main theme “STEAM for Developed and Aatmanirbhar Bharat” at the Regional-Level Exhibition held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula. During the exhibition, Class VIII students Manavjit Singh and Vansh Jamwal presented an innovative model for water conservation named ‘Smart Rainwater Harvesting and Monitoring System’. Their project focused on preventing water wastage and ensuring its efficient use by employing modern technology. Their model was selected as one of the best, and the students were chosen for the next stage, the National Competitions, where they will compete with schools from all over the country. Director Principal of the school Ranjit Bedi congratulated the students on the achievement.

