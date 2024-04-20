Gillco International School, Mohali, celebrates Baisakhi

The school celebrated Baisakhi by holding a special assembly. Students and faculty came together to celebrate the spirit of unity, gratitude, and harvest associated with the vibrant festival. The assembly not only highlighted the cultural significance of Baisakhi but also emphasised its relevance in fostering communal harmony and appreciation for nature. Students showcased their talents through captivating speeches. Through their presentations, the students not only celebrated the rich heritage of ther country but also imbibed values of unity, gratitude, and sharing. The special assembly also provided an opportunity for students to learn about the history and traditions associated with Baisakhi. Through interactive sessions and educational activities, students gained a deeper understanding of the festival and its significance in our lives.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali