Girls win medals in wrestling

Girls of HDPS, Janedghat, performed remarkably well by winning three medals at the district-level competitions held at Rampur, Shimla, in the U-14 group. Sania of Class VIII clinched the silver medal in 50 kg weight group in wrestling. Sanvi of Class VI bagged the silver medal in discuss throw and Sonakshi, also of Class VI, won a gold medal in 63 kg weight group. Sanvi and Sonakshi have been selected for state tournament.
