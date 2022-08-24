Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Janmashtami was celebrated here with great devotion and enthusiasm. The aroma of flowers and the several activities filled the ambience with spiritual vibes. The programme commenced with the devotional bhajan 'Shyam Teri Bansi'. The students dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha enthralled everybody with their performance. 'Raas leela' based on the life of Shri Krishna filled the environment with positivity. The week-long celebration of Sanskrit Mahotsav also came to an end. Dr Gargi acquainted the students of the teachings from the life of Shri Krishna. Principal Narayan also graced the occasion. To seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm at Gita Niketan. The program commenced with the devotional bhajan 'Shyam Teri Bansi'.