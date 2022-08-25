Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The event commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag by guest of honour Dr Simmi Vashisht, school alumna, accompanied by Sushil Sood, alumnus of Vidya Bharti, Pawan Gupta, Manager, Ramesh Gulati, Treasurer, and Narayan Singh, Principal. Everyone saluted the Tricolour and the notes of the National Anthem echoed in the entire campus.