Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

In order to identify the existing knowledge and skills of teachers, Acharya Dakshata Varg was organised on the premises of the school. The programme started with warm-up and yoga exercises under the guidance of Vikas Sharma. The formal beginning of the programme was done with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Principal Narayan Singh. Sudeepa Gandhe recited an alluring poem ‘Utho Dhara Ke Amrit Saputon’, which captivated the audience. In the Baudhik session, Nikhil Kapoor threw light on the ‘multiple intelligence’. In the next session, teachers learnt different commands of Samta and played various amusing games. A mesmerising story was told by Deepak Parmar, followed by the concluding session, which included the brief points of the group discussion like ‘where we are, problems and solutions to achieve the goals’. The programme ended with Shanti Mantra.
