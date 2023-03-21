Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

With a vision to cultivate one million children in India as neotic innovators, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog, established ATL in the school in 2017. The objective of the scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills such as design mind, set competition, adaptive learning, physical computing, etc., in a move to further strengthen the regional collaboration. Among 10,000 ATL teachers, a total of 82 got selected for Regional Teacher of Change (RToC), out of which two were from Haryana. Geeta Arora (ATL teacher) from the school is one of them who has made everyone proud with her innovative efforts and all-round performance of her ATL. Earlier also, she was felicitated by NITI Aaayog on being selected as an Examplary Teacher of Change. She keeps shaping and motivating the students from time to time to make innovative projects for which they get good recognition on various levels which is a commendable thing. Narayan Singh (Principal) also congratulated her on her success and wished for her a brighter future!