Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Earth day was celebrated at the school. The programme started with a presentation by Kangana highlighting the importance of the day. A poem giving the message to save the earth was presented by Anshul. A myriad of activities like poster making, slogan writing were conducted for the students. The best three entries from each class were given flower pots. The play was presented with a message. To extend the same awareness in the vicinity a rally was taken out by the students attired in green dress.
