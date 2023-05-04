 Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra : The Tribune India

Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra


The school organised its investiture ceremony for the year 2023-24. The ceremony started with a procession led by the

head boy, captains, and vice-captains. Sheshpal (Vidya Bharti Haryana Prant Prashikshan Pramukh), Manager Pawan Gupta and Principal Narayan Singh, were the guests on the occasion. The ceremonial lighting of the auspicious lamp followed by Saraswati Vandana marked the beginning of the event. The

student council members were conferred with badges and sashes by the chief guest and Principal. The newly elected

council took a pledge to carry out their responsibilities with utmost integrity and dedication.

