Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

A talent show was organised on the premises. It was all about nurturing the hidden talent of students and building up confidence. Students attired in colourful dresses. It was an amalgamation of music, dazzling dances and thought-provoking skits. About 350 students showcased their talents through 61 performances. Ganesh Vandana marked the beginning of the programme. Dances on Hindi, Haryanavi and Punjabi songs made the audience tap their feet even while sitting. Skits on burning topics like ill-effects of mobile phones raised questions. All the performances left the audience exhilarated.
