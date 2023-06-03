Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

As the school completed its 50 years, Matre Sammellan was organised in the Madhav Vishal Kaksh. Mothers of all students of classes VI to X graced the occasion. The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest Swami Dr Amrita, the chief administrator, Brahamrishi College of Education, Pinjore, Panchkula, a spiritual and philosophical orator. The school choir presented a group song describing the journey of 50 golden years of the establishment of the school. The song sung by Savita Seth and a poem recited by Dr Santosh Devangan was appriciated. In her discourse, the chief guest quoted various examples of powerful mothers from history and urged that the mothers had the courage to change the thought process of their children for the betterment of society. It was followed by a choreography dedicated to all adorabl mothers. An exhibition depicting various spices and condiments used as herbal remedies was also showcased. During the second phase of the event the key speaker.Panchjanay Batra, lawyer (High Court), Pramukh, Kutumbh Probhodana Matre Shakti, Haryana, addressed the mothers.