Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Students of mass media (10+2) of the school visited The Tribune with teachers Sudeepa Gandhe, Kishore Chauhan and Apoorva Sheoran. Students also took stock of Dainik Tribune Newsroom working and interacted with the journalists present there. They also visited the Rotary Department to enhance their knowledge about printing technology. The students and visiting teachers thanked The Tribune team for providing this unique opportunity.

#Kurukshetra