Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

In commemoration of its Golden Jubilee Year, the school organised national seminar in Neimisharanya, an auditorium within Sanskriti Bhawan on the school premises. The seminar was a deliberate effort to provide the educators with an insight into the pedagogical skills and nuances of the New Education Policy 2020. The inaugural session commenced in the presence of Dr Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra along with Ravi Kumar, Sangthan Mantri, Vidya Bharati, Delhi Prant and Prof Sharad Sinha from Department of Teacher Education NIE, NCERT, who lighted the ceremonial lamp. The introduction of the guests was followed by the address of the chief guest, Dr Som Nath Sachdeva, in which he shared his experience of being the first to implement NEP 2020 at a higher level with no problem.

