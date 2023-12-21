Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The school organised Kavi Sammelan on the birth anniversary of mahakavi Subramania Bharti on its hostel campus. The programme began with lighting of the lamp ceremony before Goddess Saraswati and the recitation of 18 verses from the Gita. Achhru Ji gave introduction of the programme and students demonstrated their talent by presenting a captivating array of poems, showcasing creativity and eloquence. In the beginning, Tanish recited a poem on Lal Bahadur Shastri. Students presented their poems, evoking patriotism and stirring emotions. Anshul presented a poem 'Injured Kashmir,' Deepanshu on ‘Dowry’, Adit on ‘Mother Bharati’, Veer Pratap on ‘Mother's Love’, Divyam on ‘The Path to Success’and Yuvraj enthusiastically recited ‘Listen to the heart. Principal Narayan Singh appreciated the efforts of budding poets and teachers involved .He recited one of his self-composed poems Mein Kursi Pehli Line Ki. Wing Co-ordinator Neha Sachdeva presented vote of thanks and one of her self-composed poems, Kyo Waqt Nahi Mil Pata. Tejbeer Singh, Chief Warden and Savita Graak, Academic Coordinator, were present on the occasion. The programme concluded with Shanti Mantra.

