Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh organised a state-level Climate Clock Assembly and Display Event as a part of Energy Literacy Training (ELT) under CSIR-Jigyasa Mission (a scientific social responsibility programme) for school students and teachers at the school (covered under the CSIO-ATL connect). The event was organised in collaboration with the Energy Swaraj Foundation, IIT-Bombay. Chief guest Uma Sudha (former Chairperson, MC, Kurukshetra) motivated the students to develop positive attitude and give hundred per cent in whatever they do. School Principal Narayan Singh inspired the students through a parable to develop scientific temperament. Pooja Devi, Principal Scientist, CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh, acquainted the students about the effect of pollution on global warming. About 200 students along with their teachers from 20 schools participated and have hands-on experience in assembling ‘Climate clock’ themselves.
