Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Vidya Bharti has orchestrated various initiatives dedicated to the holistic development of students. As part of this series, a seven-day workshop took place at the school. The workshop concluded with remarkable success. The closing ceremony commenced with District Education Officer Rohtash Verma lighting the lamp, followed by ‘Saraswati vandana’. A concise summary of the workshop was provided by Vinod Vashishtha. Afterwards, students shared their workshop experiences. Chief guest Rohtash Verma then addressed the students emphasising the significance of setting goals and seeking inspiration from various avenues. Vijay Nadda, Organisation Minister at Vidya Bharti North Zone, delivered a keynote speech underscoring the importance of considering diverse perspectives besides syllabus. A total of 75 students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the workshop, benefiting from approximately 42 expert sessions. Moreover, they had the privilege to visit the esteemed National Institute of Technology and spiritually significant location Jyotisar. The vote of thanks was delivered by guest Chetram Sharma, who serves as the general secretary of the Rural Education Development Committee.
