Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

World Press Freedom Day was observed at the school with enthusiasm. The school’s mass media faculty Apoorva Sheoran along with her students Sanya, Mukul and Aryan Turan acquainted the students with the history behind celebrating the day. To provide fundamental rights to the journalists so that they can express themselves freely without any constraints this day is observed. The media students said the press is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy. A short documentary was also showcased in the assembly.
