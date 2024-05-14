Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The school has introduced SAARTHI (Skill Enhancement Programme) that endeavours to ignite the taste of holistic development among the students. The school opines that commerce is not merely a stream of conventional way of education, rather it a mind-set that enables the students to lead towards self-dependence and grooming their personality to leave an indelible impression in their respective field. Under the guidance of training partners, that are KyStock Advisory and Srijan Startup Incubators, the students will be trained in tally, equity and investment, digital marketing and graphic designing. The main objective of the programme is to cover all facets of NEP 2020 that is the need of the hour indeed. The programme began with a ‘vandana’. Vice-Chancellor of KUK Somnath Sachdeva, president of the Hindu Siksha Smiti Rishi Raj Vashishth and president of the managing committee Ghanshyam Das Sharma graced the occasion. Principal Narayan Singh introduced the dignitaries while following the tradition. Students gave mesmerising performances in the form of various cultural activities like dance, singing and act. The chief guest motivated the students with his precious words. The programme got over with ‘Shanti Mantra’.

#Kurukshetra