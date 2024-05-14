Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The school has introduced SAARTHI (Skill Enhancement Programme) that endeavours to ignite the taste of holistic development among the students. The school opines that commerce is not merely a stream of conventional way of education, rather it a mind-set that enables the students to lead towards self-dependence and grooming their personality to leave an indelible impression in their respective field. Under the guidance of training partners, that are KyStock Advisory and Srijan Startup Incubators, the students will be trained in tally, equity and investment, digital marketing and graphic designing. The main objective of the programme is to cover all facets of NEP 2020 that is the need of the hour indeed. The programme began with a ‘vandana’. Vice-Chancellor of KUK Somnath Sachdeva, president of the Hindu Siksha Smiti Rishi Raj Vashishth and president of the managing committee Ghanshyam Das Sharma graced the occasion. Principal Narayan Singh introduced the dignitaries while following the tradition. Students gave mesmerising performances in the form of various cultural activities like dance, singing and act. The chief guest motivated the students with his precious words. The programme got over with ‘Shanti Mantra’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi performs Ganga pujan, visits Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi before filing nomination
It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek ...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...
Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14
The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad
Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...
Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza
The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...